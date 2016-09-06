Families of killed soldiers demand justice for 2013 Abra clashes

The families of soldiers killed in the 2013 Abra clashes blocked the road leading to the Military Tribunal in Beirut Tuesday, demanding justice before the trial of radical preacher Ahmad al-Assir resumes.



The so-called Abra battle in June 2013 lasted for two days, pitting loyalists of the radical preacher Assir against the Lebanese Army and leaving 18 soldiers and 40 militants dead.



In the last hearing on July 12, the head of the Military Tribunal in Beirut Judge Khalil Ibrahim said it would be the last time he adjourns the trial of Assir.

...