Ibrahim rejects Assir terms as lawyers fail to appear in court

Wearing a blue robe, a white cap and glasses, disgraced Sunni preacher Sheikh Ahmad Assir Tuesday appeared before the Military Tribunal looking pale, but remained defiant. Assir insists that he not stand trial before those he claims were behind the deadly 2013 Abra clashes are brought to court.



Gen. Khalil Ibrahim, convened to begin proceedings against Assir and the 30 other detainees in the case.



Assir was arrested by General Security in August 2015 at the Rafik Hariri International Airport as he attempted to flee.



The court explained that all the cases are related to that of Assir.



Alia Shalha, the lawyer for one of the accused, expressed her displeasure at Assir's legal team.



Assir then asked for permission to speak.



Assir, however, remained convinced that he shouldn't be tried without establishing who was responsible for starting the clashes.



Detainee Mohammad Saleh said that if Assir wanted to establish who began the clashes, even if it resulted in him being imprisoned for 10 years, that pertained to the preacher.

...