Geagea: Expel Syrian envoy unless bombers handed over

Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea Tuesday called on the state to put pressure on Damascus to hand over two Syrian officers accused of carrying out bombings targeting mosques in Tripoli in 2013 .



In a statement, Geagea considered it shameful that the government had not acted against what he described as "terrorist attack par excellence".



He said that if Syria fails to hand over the two officers, Ali should be expelled. Geagea also added that Lebanon's representatives in Damascus should also be recalled if Ali were to be expelled.



Geagea said the Lebanese government should also file a complaint against Syrian President Bashar Assad with the United Nations Security Council.

...