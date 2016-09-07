Telecoms expert: Phones show organizational hierarchy

A telecommunications expert told the Special Tribunal for Lebanon that he was able to derive the command structure of the conspiracy to assassinate statesman Rafik Hariri, explaining to the court how its leaders tried to disassociate themselves from the crime.



The prosecution contends that a covert network of "blue phones" was used for mission setup, while a group of "green phones" was used by the command operation.



The red phones were seldom operated, and always appear to be spurred into action by a call from the green network.



The red phones would go on to make 28 calls before the car bomb was detonated 55 minutes later. Ayyash appears to have been the point man in the operation; prosecutors allege he carried a phone on each of the three networks.

...