Qabbani lays out new transportation road map

Parliament's Public Works Committee Tuesday unveiled a road map aimed at developing infrastructure for public transport services that would help resolve Lebanon's crippling traffic congestion.



Qabbani released a brief statement explaining the purpose behind the road map and naming concerned stakeholders.



According to Qabbani, the BRT system would be implemented in three to four years and would come at a cost of $200 million.



There is nothing impeding the implementation of the road map delivered by the committee Tuesday.



The road map includes 31 statutes divided into three columns – the procedure that needs to take place, the authority responsible for implementing it and the timeframe for completion.



The Municipal Police would equally be expanded and tasked with traffic management.



Qabbani seemed confident that the road map would come to fruition, despite the state's previous failure at implementing traffic laws.

