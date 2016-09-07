‘The worst is yet to come’: Lebanon’s crisis deepens

Officials warned Tuesday of dire consequences that would further exacerbate the country's fragile stability and struggling economy after the collapse of national dialogue, as the Free Patriotic Movement again threatened to stage anti-government street protests if "injustice" against Christians persisted.



Berri indefinitely suspended all-party talks Monday after political rivals squabbled over the National Charter's power-sharing formula.



Berri's dramatic move came in response to Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the FPM leader, who said his party would no longer attend dialogue sessions because he did not get answers from the interlocutors to the FPM's growing concerns over the implementation of the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians.

...