Lebanon man denies links to 1980 Irish peacekeepers killings

The main suspect in the 1980 killings of two United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon denied his involvement in the murders Wednesday before Beirut's Military Tribunal.



It was discovered he had entered the United States on a fake passport in 1994 .



When asked if he had any statement to make at the beginning of the hearing, Bazzi told the court he wasn't involved in the killings.



Bazzi is also accused of working for the South Lebanon Army, an Israeli-backed mostly-Christian militia that was dissolved in 2000 when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon.



Sobhi Bazzi, a relative from the suspect's village, told the court that he knew Mahmoud was an SLA officer, but denied knowing who was behind the killings.

...