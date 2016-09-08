Seven sets of twins make life confusing in Sidon school

A set of twins and 3-year-old triplets have joined the Hajj Bahaa Eldine Hariri School in Sidon this year, bringing the total number of sets of twins at the school to seven, plus the triplets.



There are seven sets of twins in the school of some 1,400 students.



The confusion goes beyond the students to the administration.



Bawab believes his school has the highest number of twins in Sidon.



Bawab explained that as the twins grow older, it can be more difficult for teachers to tell them apart, so as they progress through school, the administrators have to separate them into different classes.

