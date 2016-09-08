Hezbollah will not let FPM destabilize country

Hezbollah will not allow the Free Patriotic Movement to undermine the country's security, even as the FPM appears to be determined to escalate its anti-government moves after torpedoing national dialogue, political analysts and experts said Wednesday.



The analysts predicted that the status quo, particularly the presidential crisis, would drag on for several more months at least, while linking the FPM's escalatory measures and threatening tactics in the past few weeks over alleged injustice inflicted on Christians to the FPM's campaign to getting MP Michel Aoun elected president.



Berri's dramatic move came in response to FPM leader Bassil, who said his party would no longer attend dialogue sessions because he had not received answers from the interlocutors to the FPM's growing concerns over the alleged marginalization of Christians in state posts, or the implementation of the National Charter on equal power-sharing between Muslims and Christians.



A fiery exchange of recrimination between Bassil and Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh during Monday's session over who represents Christians most reflected the bitter presidential battle pitting Frangieh against Aoun, Bassil's father-in-law and FPM founder.

...