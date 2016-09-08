Preservation of resources lies at the heart of security

The main, interlinked, areas of concern were water, food and energy.



Differing from traditional concepts of security, "human security issues" encompass economic, personal, food, community, health, environmental and political security.



This is of particular concern for Lebanon that has chronically poor water management and regular droughts.



With too little water and arable land versus too much oil, it suffers from a dual "resource curse".



Lebanon has significant available water, something J?gerskog said was a definite positive.



Rapid urbanization and climate change have aggravated water issues in Lebanon, leading to deforestation that sends more rainfall into the sea than the ground, explained Farajalla.



While food, energy, and water form a triad, Farajalla echoed that water is at the peak.



Lebanon's population boomed as it took in some 1.1 million registered refugees, placing significant strain on the poor infrastructure and available resources by increasing population density.

