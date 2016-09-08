Witness retracts testimony over Irish peacekeeper killings

Despite previously attesting that a fellow villager and distant-relative had murdered two Irish soldiers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Sobhi Bazzi retracted his testimony Wednesday before the Military Tribunal.



Gen. Khalil Ibrahim, Bazzi's comments drew surprise when he declared he knew nothing about the murders.



Mahmoud Bazzi is standing trial for collaborating with Israeli forces and for the kidnap, torture and murder of two Irish UNFIL soldiers near the town of Bint Jbeil in 1980 .



At the time, Mahmoud was a security official in Saad Haddad's South Lebanon Army, which was closely allied with Israel.



Ibrahim pressed Bazzi over whether he had seen or heard news of Mahmoud Bazzi's involvement at the time.



Having been previously interrogated by the Military Tribunal, Mahmoud Bazzi swore his innocence.

