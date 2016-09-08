Cabinet set to meet as failure and inflexibility plague country

The Cabinet meets Thursday despite a continuing boycott by the Free Patriotic Movement's ministers, who have vowed to challenge all Cabinet decrees passed in their absence last month.



Ministers who met with Prime Minister Tammam Salam Wednesday afternoon confirmed that the Cabinet session would be held as scheduled Thursday.



Ministerial sources said that if the two-thirds quorum is not secured at Thursday's session, Salam will indefinitely suspend Cabinet sessions as Berri did with national dialogue session this week.



Sources close to Tourism Minister Michel Pharaon said that he would demand that the ministers avoid discussing any important item on the agenda in the absence of the FPM ministers, and that if his demand was not met, he would walk out of the session as he did last month.



Pharaon said he felt from his meeting with Salam Wednesday that the Cabinet session will discuss the political crisis sparked by the FPM ministers' boycott, while not ruling out raising secondary topics, the sources said.

