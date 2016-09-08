Lebanese Cabinet secure quorum to meet despite ministers' boycott

The absence of ministers from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, the Marada Movement and Tashnag Party did not stop the Cabinet from securing a two-thirds quorum to hold a session Thursday.



The two Hezbollah ministers, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan and Minister of State Mohammad Fneish joined a boycott by the FPM over its opposition to the extension of senior military officials' terms.



FPM ministers, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Education Minister Elias Bou Saab, along with the Tashnag Party Energy Minister Arthur Nazarian began boycotting the sessions last month.



Absent from the session were Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi and Economy Minister Alain Hakim, who both resigned from government earlier this year.

