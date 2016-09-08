Lebanese women criticize public schools discrimination

A dozen Lebanese mothers rallied in Beirut's UNESCO area on Thursday to protest the Education Ministry's treatment of children whose fathers are not Lebanese.



Education Minister Elias Bou Saab issued a memo earlier this month ordering registration for Lebanese children to begin Sept. 13, and for non-Lebanese children on Sept. 14 .



Many Lebanese women are married to Palestinian refugees, who are mostly Sunni.



The Lebanese government has made a commitment to educate Syrian refugee children as long as funding is available.

