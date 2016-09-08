Political flurry follows futile Cabinet meet

Key political blocs in Lebanon upheld their support for all-party talks and maintaining Prime Minister Tammam Salam's Cabinet, despite a recent escalation of tensions between the country's major political factions.



Fadlallah said that Hezbollah had demanded that Salam postpone Thursday's Cabinet meeting and informed officials that its ministers won't attend until further consultations were carried out to settle political disputes.



Pharaon's meeting with Aoun was held after the Cabinet session ended.

...