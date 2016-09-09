Town split over major coastal development

On Lebanon's northern coast, yet another dispute over public costal land, development and environmental damage has emerged, this time in the village of Kfar Abida near Batroun.



Badoue is not alone in his concerns; environmental activists and many local residents have opposed the project.



However, the complaints have been challenged by the Kfar Abida Municipality. They say that the project, which will include chalets, bungalows, restaurants, sporting facilities and entertainment halls, will give a boost to the town and not prevent the public from accessing the sea.



The municipality said that the environmental impact from the project will be minimal to the marine wildlife as well as the cleanliness of the water.



Sarkis added that the government provides the municipality with recommendations based on their studies.



Badoue is also concerned about the accuracy of the municipality's statements on the project.



While Badoue will be heading a #SaveKfarabida event Saturday, the municipality will be waiting for the decree to pass in Cabinet and give the company permission to begin.

...