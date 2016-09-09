Syrians take comfort in familiar foods ... and share with Lebanon

Like many Syrian chefs in Lebanon, Tadfi has continued his trade while in exile, and in the process has helped catalyze cultural diffusion through food.



Despite strained relations with both Syria and the Syrian refugee population sheltering in the country, Lebanese too have flocked to Halabi restaurants to savor specialties like toshka (stuffed flatbread) and the famous sticky cherry kebabs.



Now, popular restaurants such as Bab Sharki and Beit Halab have sprung up around Beirut, bringing Syrian food to the streets of the Lebanese capital and beyond.



For many Lebanese restaurants, the influx of Syrian food hasn't worried them.



For Tadfi and many displaced Syrians in the country, adapting to life in Lebanon has been far from easy.



In Aleppo, Tadfi worked for a number of different eateries, including Sissi House – one of the most famous restaurants in Aleppo that was often frequented by Syrian President Bashar Assad before the 5-year-old civil war erupted.

...