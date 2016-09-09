Who is Lebanese? Fury at school policy

Demonstrators gathered Thursday to protest an announcement by the Education Ministry to prioritize the registration of fully Lebanese children for public schooling over those from multinational families with Lebanese mothers. Lebanese women are not able to pass on their citizenship to their children, meaning some cannot access certain rights despite being born and raised in Lebanon.



Karima Chebbo, a coordinator in the campaign, rejected the categorization of children of Lebanese women as non-Lebanese, adding that this issue had been ongoing for several years.



Lebanon now hosts 1.1 million registered Syrian refugees since the conflict broke in 2011, approximately half of which are children.



Although their mothers are Lebanese, the children of Lebanese women and their non-Lebanese husbands are denied citizenship.



Bou Saab said that he is obliged to abide by law and it's not his call to say who is Lebanese and who is not.

...