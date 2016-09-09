Ministry cuts curricula to meet realistic teaching hours

As students nationwide prepare to head back to school, Education Minister Elias Bou Saab announced a cut in some areas of curriculum for middle and high school students to meet realistic teaching hours.



For years, teachers have been struggling to finish all the lessons," Bou Saab said. He also insisted that removing select chapters did not in any way compromise on the number of weeks students attend school annually.



The minister said the intensive curricula had created inconsistencies in the administration of lessons across schools. This has nurtured an imbalance in the number of schooling hours students at different schools completed with some exceeding the seven-hour school day with overtime instruction, others bringing students in Saturdays, and others not attempting to go overtime or trying to complete the entire curriculum.



However, efforts to revise the curriculum have been stagnating since 2000 .



Bou Saab said the curricula will also be more aligned with content presented on college entrance exams.

