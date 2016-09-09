STL prosecutors look to head off criticism

Prosecutors at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon called one of their own analysts to the stand Thursday to address discrepancies in the telecommunications evidence that underpins their case.



Therefore prosecutors need to establish the reliability of the software, inputs, and even the people who built the system in court.



Alfa provided prosecutors with a coverage map for February 2005, but a company representative later testified that the information it contained was probably derived by adapting records from 2007 .



Fahey pointed to inconsistencies regarding the location of cell masts and the orientations of their aerials, and noted some instances where cell sites had been completely relocated or replaced without the change being recorded. In each case, he testified that the differences were minor and did not appreciably affect the prosecution's narrative or the strength of its evidence.



The testimony appeared to be designed to pre-empt defense counselors from challenging sections of the telecommunications evidence.

