Aoun’s lust for presidency cripples government

The Free Patriotic Movement's push to have founder MP Michel Aoun elected president has now crippled all state institutions.



Just a few days after Speaker Nabih Berri suspended national dialogue sessions when tensions emerged with FPM leader Gebran Bassil, Prime Minister Tammam Salam has opted not to set a date for a new Cabinet session.



There is no indication that a solution to the political crisis will be easy, but according to ministerial sources Salam could follow in Berri's footsteps by suspending Cabinet sessions in order to pressure political factions to compromise.



During the meeting, Salam said the suspension of the national dialogue sessions had negatively affected the overall political atmosphere in the country, including that of the Cabinet, according to Information Minister Ramzi Joreige, who spoke to reporters afterwards.



Salam also underscored that the Cabinet's productivity is vital.



The party previously boycotted a Cabinet session on Aug. 25 .



After the Cabinet session ended, Telecommunications Minister Boutros Harb said many ministers agreed with Salam's directive to put off decisions and provide room for ministers discuss potential solutions.

...