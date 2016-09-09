Lebanese MP under fire for rape remark

Kataeb MP Elie Marouni's remark came during a conference organized Wednesday by the Lebanese Democratic Women's Gathering (LDWG) at the Zouk Mikael Municipality.



KAFA, a local NGO that defends women from violence, dubbed Marouni's statement "extremely offensive and misogynistic".



In a statement Thursday, the LDWG urged Kataeb leader Sami Gemayel to condemn his party member's statement.



The LDWG also discussed at the conference how the Lebanese law forbids women from passing citizenship rights to their spouse or children.

