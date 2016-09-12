Hariri urges dissolution of pro-Syria parties in Lebanon over Tripoli bombings

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri joined calls late Sunday to pressure the Lebanese government into dissolving pro-Syrian parties the Arab Democratic Party and Islamic Unity Movement.



Calls by the Future Movement leader come following an earlier announcement by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk that he has referred a request to Cabinet to dissolve the two parties, after a court accused Damascus of involvement in the 2013 Tripoli mosque bombings.



The request to dissolve the parties initially came from resigned Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi, who earlier this month accused the ADP of having ties to the attacks on the two mosques and said the other party is operating illegally.

...