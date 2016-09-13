Rifi says ties with Hariri 'completely severed'

Resigned Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi has launched a scathing attack against his once-close ally Saad Hariri, saying the Future Movement leader is "finished," and that "Sunnis are awaiting a new Hariri".



Relations between Hariri and Rifi have been souring over a number of issues since last year, which led Rifi to resign from Cabinet in February.



Frangieh, who was nominated by Hariri last November, is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Both Rifi and Hariri are fiercely opposed to Assad, but the former has presented himself as more militant over the issue, and left Cabinet after accusing it of being controlled by Syrian-backed Hezbollah.

