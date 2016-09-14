Limiting national dialogue participants dangerous: Lebanon speaker

Speaker Nabih Berri censured a proposal by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea to reduce the number of political parties represented in the national dialogue, warning that excluding any side would have serious negative repercussions on the country.



Berri had first called for national dialogue session to discuss Lebanon's political crisis in September 2015 .



Earlier this week, Geagea had proposed limiting of national dialogue interlocutors to five or six parties – not more – in order to be productive.

...