NGO starts campaign on arrested drug users’ rights

Would you know what your rights are if you were arrested by police on suspicion of drug use?



Skoun is a local NGO offering prevention and treatment services for drug users. The organization kicked off its "Know Your Rights" campaign in early September.



The campaign aims to clarify the legal procedures surrounding substance use.



In this case, people have the right to know who is searching them, the reasons behind the search, and to not be mistreated.



Police will also raid locations suspected of being used for drug use.



Skoun also warned of a practice called "arbitrary urine testing". They claimed that someone arrested for reasons other than suspected drug use could be asked to take a urine test that could reveal traces of drugs in a person's system.

...