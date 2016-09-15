Tripoli’s renowned Al-Attar Mosque to be renovated

Among Tripoli's historic mosques stands one striking testament to the city's enduring heritage, and after years of neglect it is about to undergo renovation. Despite significant neglect over the years there is now a wave of renovations coming to the city's old mosques, will include the old Al-Attar Mosque in Tripoli's historic Bab al-Hadid neighborhood.



The old minaret is distinct from the largely Mamluk architecture of the old city, despite being construction during that period.



Rubble often fell onto the old mosque from surrounding buildings during the Civil War; water leaks from the four-story residential building built directly on a part of the mosque; and sewage that leaked into the foundations has left the building damaged and at risk of collapse.



The mosque's intricate construction over hundreds of years, coupled with the decades of recent accumulated building on top of and around the old structure, has proven a headache for renovators.

...