Mother and daughter die after Sidon boat accident, investigations ongoing



A women and her 13-year-old daughter died in hospital Wednesday evening from injuries suffered when a tourist boat capsized off the coast of Sidon a day earlier.



The boat's owner and skipper have both been detained, while survivors were also questioned.



Despite conflicting narratives, Sidon Mayor Mohammad Saudi said the incident occurred due to overcrowding on the boats.



"Boat drowning accidents occur for many reasons ... they occur all over the world," said Khalil Sonbol, one of three partners who operate a boat. He said there are 12 boats licensed by the Tourism Ministry and are all equipped with floatation devices.

...