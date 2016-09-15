Lebanese students use cultural exchange to face a complex society

A local youth-focused NGO has partnered with a Dutch organization to facilitate Lebanese-Dutch youth conversations and cultural awareness through film. The international exchange, started by Unite Lebanon Youth Project and Dutch NGO Open Roads Media, also aims to spark introspection, driving Lebanese youth to face the complexities within their own society.



The goal of the initiative, titled "The Virtual Dinner Guest Project," is to bring together two groups of young people with varied backgrounds and from different countries, to engage in cross-cultural discussion.



Ten days ago, a group of master's students from the University of Amsterdam and university students in Beirut met for the first time virtually. They will now work to develop cultural exchange through film.



The Beirut team was asked particularly about refugees in Lebanon and to find out how the refugee community has changed over the years.

...