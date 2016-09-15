Chehayeb blames Gemayel for trash crisis

After weeks of protests, talks and trash accumulating in the streets, Sukleen trucks began collecting garbage from Metn towns Wednesday. "Thirty trucks collected garbage and transported them to the temporary landfill in Burj Hammoud during the day, and the night shift will begin soon," Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb told The Daily Star. He said the new garbage would be sent to a recycling plant for sorting before being moved to the temporary dump site near the Burj Hammoud landfill, which is currently under construction.



Tuesday, Chehayeb announced that garbage collection would resume in 45 towns throughout Mount Lebanon, days after the Kataeb Party reopened access to a landfill construction site.



The trash being collected and transported to Burj Hammoud is "fresh garbage," Chehayeb said. The agriculture minister asked the concerned municipalities to place the old trash in marked, white bags and place them in a designated area until the new landfill is completed.



The Kataeb Party still disagrees with the plan.

