Machnouk says he ordered release of Zahle attack Sheikh

After General Security released a former mufti accused of involvement in a Zahle bombing last month, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk admitted Wednesday to intervening on behalf of the suspect to secure his release. Machnouk said he was trying to avoid further repercussions when he intervened to release former Mufti of Rashaya Sheikh Bassam al-Tarras, suspected of being involved in the Aug. 31 explosion in Zahle which killed one woman and wounded 13 people.



"I intervened to prevent incitement and to avoid [destabilization]," Machnouk told a local newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.



While he acknowledged that General Security was following its legal obligations by detaining Tarras, the interior minister questioned the timing.



However, Machnouk added that Tarras could be resummoned at any time because he was still a suspect in the case.

