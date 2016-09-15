FPM ultimatum: Street protests unless Aoun elected Sept. 28

Following weeks of threats, the Free Patriotic Movement announced Wednesday the dates of escalatory steps the party will take in response to perceived slights in Cabinet and at national dialogue sessions.



Youness is still unsure if the FPM will be joined by its political allies.



Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea clashed following the speaker's decision to suspend national dialogue sessions earlier this month.



Geagea replied over Twitter, addressing Berri directly.



Berri suspended the year-long national dialogue talks earlier this month after the FPM threatened to boycott the sessions.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, president of the FPM, said his party would no longer attend the sessions as it did not receive a response to its concerns over the implementation of the National Charter, particularly regarding equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians.



Prime Minister Tammam Salam, as he does before the commencement of each Cabinet session, reiterated calls for the election of a president, citing the appointment as the best defense Lebanon can employ against extremist militants while strengthening the state.



The Future Movement backs Marada Movement Head Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency, while the FPM and Hezbollah back Aoun.

...