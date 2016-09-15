Less than half of Syrian refugee children enrolled in Lebanon schools: report

Summary
Only around 40 percent of Syrian refugee children registered with UNHCR in Lebanon are enrolled in primary and secondary education, a report by the U.N. Refugee Agency said Thursday.
While over 1.1 million Syrian refugees are registered with UNHCR in Lebanon, there is a large unrecorded number.
However, the conflict of educating Syrian refugee children is not a challenge to Lebanon alone, as nearly 900,000 Syrian school-age refugee children and adolescents are absent from schools in countries neighboring Syria.
...