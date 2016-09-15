Two Bekaa Valley bombings linked: Lebanon security agency

A cell accused of carrying out a recent bombing in Zahle also had links to a failed attack in east Lebanon last May, said General Security in a statement issued on Thursday.



Members of the alleged network prepared two explosive devices, one which was planted at the Saadnayel roundabout in the Bekka Valley, and the other at a major roundabout in Zahle, the statement said.



The first device, which weighed 4 kg, was discovered and dismantled by Lebanese Army explosives experts in May.



General Security announced over the weekend that two Lebanese suspects were in custody over the Zahle attack.



The alleged cell also had logistic support from Aa.F.Aa., who had entered Lebanon when he was transported by the International Red Cross to the northeastern border town of Arsal for treatment after sustaining injuries during battles in Syria, where he fought with the ranks of The Islam Brigade.

...