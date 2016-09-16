U.S. unveils plans to ease Lebanon burden

A U.S. State Department official Thursday revealed ambitious plans to help Lebanon bear the burden of the more than 1.1 million registered refugees in the country.



"The Lebanese have been so generous for so long now, and that's why expressing our gratitude is the first order of business". She clarified that there are no political conditions to the aid and that the U.S. will not dictate what happens to refugees in the country.



According to Richard, the U.S. was already the leader in financially supporting refugee programs around the world before the Syrian crisis. The country has taken in just 10,000 Syrian refugees to date, part of the 85,000 refugees from around the world settled in the U.S. in the 2016 fiscal year. The Obama administration announced this week that it plans to accept 110,000 refugees from all over the world in 2017 .



The U.S. is encouraging other countries to consider ways in which they can welcome refugees, even for shorter periods through scholarships or visas.

