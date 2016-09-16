Hariri slams Iran’s ‘hateful’ rhetoric against Saudi Arabia

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri lambasted Iran Thursday, accusing it of spreading terrorism in the Muslim world and orchestrating a conspiracy aimed at destroying Arab society.



The two regional powers exchanged criticism during the prelude to the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, as Iran accused Saudi Arabia of mismanaging the annual hajj.



Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the kingdom's top religious authority, said last week that Iran's leaders are not Muslims.



This came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized Saudi Arabia over a stampede at the hajj last year that killed over 2,200 pilgrims.

