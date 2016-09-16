General Security concludes Zahle cell probe

A cell accused of carrying out a recent bombing in Zahle also had links to a failed attack in east Lebanon last May, General Security said in a statement issued Thursday.



Members of the alleged network prepared two explosive devices, one of which was planted at the Saadnayel roundabout in the Bekaa Valley and the other at a major roundabout in Zahle, according to the statement.



Over the weekend, General Security announced that two Lebanese suspects were in custody in connection with the Zahle attack.



The cell's activity was mainly focused in the Bekaa, where they recruited for terror organizations and coordinated transportation into Syria for those seeking to join the ranks of the militants.

