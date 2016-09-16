Hezbollah denied access to witnesses: STL investigator

An investigator at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon detailed how Hezbollah stonewalled attempts by prosecutors to interview individuals with connections to the organization.



Defense attorney Dorothee Le Fraper du Hellen, representing the interests of defendant Hassan Merhi, sought to establish that attempts to question Shukr were not interfered with by Hezbollah's Central Security Committee.



The prosecution believes Sami Issa was an alias of Mustafa Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah commander and one of the original defendants in the indictment. Prosecutors claim he had a leading role in the conspiracy. Badreddine reportedly headed Hezbollah's military operations in Syria before he was killed near the Damascus airport in May.



The same statement announced sanctions on Badreddine and two other individuals linked to Hezbollah.

