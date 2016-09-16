Sidon buries victims, keeps boats docked

Officials announced Thursday that extra measures will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers after a tourist boat capsized in Sidon earlier this week, leaving two dead and two others in critical condition.



Qaisi explained that the directorate made clear safety measures for owners previously, but monitoring was missing and there was a lack of commitment from boat owners.



Qaisi also insisted that the sinking of the boat, named "Mohammad," could have been prevented if the owner had taken the necessary safety measures and abided by the passenger limits.



Qaisi said that the suspension of boat rides will continue until the public safety measures are implemented.

