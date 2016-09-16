Lebanon tries to provide schooling for all kids

The Education Ministry Thursday launched a back-to-school initiative under the slogan "Ana Hadir" (I am ready), which strives to provide a public school place for every child in Lebanon.



Bou Saab also announced that 96 more schools would offer afternoon sessions this year to take in refugee students, bringing the total number of dual-session schools to around 330 .



RACE aims to register 496,000 students in formal and nonformal education this academic year – an increase of 45,000 places in free, formal education programs for refugee and non-Lebanese children compared to last year.



However, Bou Saab also highlighted how the plan to give places to all was contingent on funding, revealing a $70 million gap to get every child into education.



According to UNHCR figures shared by Abou Khaled, 200,000 school-age Syrian refugees were enrolled in formal and nonformal education programs in 2015 . This is less than half of the 470,000 school-age refugee children currently registered with UNHCR in Lebanon.

