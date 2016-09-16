Female ISF officers face unique challenges

First Sergeant Paula Ouais loved her job patrolling the streets with her Internal Security Force colleagues.



As a married woman with a family, I can't imagine myself in this position," she told The Daily Star.



Dressed as civilians, as opposed to wearing their military fatigues, the investigative department personnel patrol the streets in a non-military vehicle, Ouais explained.



Ouais pointed out that challenges went beyond being a woman in the ISF, extending into the relationship between the institution and the Lebanese society in general.



Ahmad Oueidat, a 1st Lt., one of the Ras Beirut police station officers, told The Daily Star that there is a need to change society's perspective of female officers.



Women's inclusion on patrols has been significantly reduced, according to Oueidat.



Nevertheless, there are certain cases where female ISF officers are needed, especially in those where other women are involved.



At the beginning, Oueidat noted, female officers were very excited to head out on patrols.

...