Karl Sharro speaks Lebanon’s future, getting political

Now famous – or in some areas infamous – online satirist Karl Sharro, known by his pen name Karl reMarks, remains upbeat about Lebanon's future, despite finding plenty of sorry material for his cutting ability to deconstruct political trends. Although Sharro was trained as an architect, he has developed significant writing prowess.



Sharro considers satire not only as a form of entertainment, but the best way to critique the status quo.



Despite the numerous woes afflicting Lebanon and its people, from the presidential crisis to political stagnation, Sharro remains confident and optimistic about the future.



Sharro called on activists to refrain from exclusively engaging in a technical scope or trying to just fix the country, but engage in politics in their discourse and not be afraid of calling out entrenched interests in the society around them.

...