P5 urges rivals to put Lebanon first

The ambassadors of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon Thursday prodded rival Lebanese factions to brush aside their differences and act quickly to elect a president, underlining the international community's latest plea to end the presidential vacuum, now in its third year.



The joint appeal issued by the ambassadors of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, and U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag following their meeting with Prime Minister Tammam Salam comes as Lebanon is in the throes of a protracted political deadlock that has left it without a president for more than two years.



The Baabda Declaration, signed by rival March 8 and March 14 leaders at the Baabda Palace in June 2012, calls basically for distancing Lebanon from regional and international conflicts, particularly the 5-year-old war in Syria.



MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah's bloc in Parliament, said his party was working to narrow differences between the opposing sides – the FPM and the government – and reduce rivalry among the feuding parties.

...