Ex-PSP man charged in conspiracy

Two men were indicted by a Lebanese judge Thursday for plotting to assassinate Progressive Socialist Party chief MP Walid Jumblatt at the behest of Syrian intelligence.



In an indictment, First Military Investigative Judge Riad Abu Ghaida requested the death penalty for Lebanese national Youssef Munir Fakher and Syrian national Mohanad Mousa for working with Syrian intelligence in an attempt to kill the Druze leader and members close to him by November.



The indictment said that Fakher admitted to having longstanding ties with Syrian intelligence members dating from their military dominance of Lebanon – all the way back to the days of former intelligence chief Ghazi Kanaan, who headed operations in the country.



"Cowboy" was also accused of working with Syrian opposition member Haitham Kodmani, who currently lives in the United States, to form armed militant groups in Lebanon from 2012 .

