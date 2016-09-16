Jumblatt's safety is Lebanon's safety: Hariri

Future Movement leader Saad Hariri applauded the recent investigations which revealed a conspiracy to assassinate Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt, saying the latter's safety equals that of all of Lebanon.



"Uncovering the plot to assassinate head of the National Gathering Walid Jumblatt is a security and judicial accomplishment, which merits a tribute to all those who contributed" to discovering the plan, Hariri said in comments on Twitter overnight Friday.



He added that protecting Jumblatt, considered as one of Lebanon's main Druze leaders, is a national and Arab responsibility "in the face of ... sedition and evil".

