Cockfighting still held in Beirut despite stigma

Cockfighting has persisted in Lebanon despite repeated attempts by the government and pressure groups to ban the blood sport.



Khalil, a 40-something who has been training roosters for the past 20 years, thinks otherwise.



Sitting in the backyard of a house in a nondescript Beirut suburb, Khalil recounted fights he had witnessed and detailed the intricacies of training fighting roosters.



Prices depend on a rooster's pedigree and can range between $200 and $1,000 .



So we get the German and the Turkish breeds together and that turns out nicely".



Roosters fit for fighting are spotted shortly after they hatch, as they are typically the dominant male from a clutch.



Khalil then grabbed one of the roosters, held it to his chest and began raising each leg separately.



A rooster would grab its opponent by the neck using its beak.

...