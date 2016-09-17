Third Beirut Yoga Festival comes as practice takes Lebanon by storm

Hundreds are expected to gather in Beirut Sunday for a festival of yoga, highlighting the ever-growing popularity of the practice. For the third year in a row, the Nafas Association – a local nonprofit – will host the Beirut Yoga Festival at Pleine Nature, Mar Roukoz.



Turnout at the festival has increased each year according to Dalal Harb, the festival founder.



The success of the event is indicative of the rise of yoga in Lebanon.



Danielle Abisaab, the founder of Union Square Yoga studio and a teacher in Beirut since 2005, agreed with Harb and estimated there were more than 300 teachers in Lebanon today.



Harb attributes some of the success of yoga in Lebanon to a global phenomenon.



Abdul Sattar Ouayda, a newly certified yoga teacher in Beirut, had just returned from a trip to India to study yoga when he spoke to The Daily Star.



Abisaab agreed that yoga could be particularly valuable for people living in Lebanon.



Having practiced yoga in many countries, Beckner said she felt Lebanon had something special.

...