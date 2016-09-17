Using Lebanon’s knowledge to prevent extremism

Domestic and global extremism is no longer bound by borders, hence preventing violent extremism has become an interventional action that requires a series of positive actions based on deep understanding of the root causes and aspects of extremism.



Setting such a national plan to prevent violent extremism is a national response within an international framework since the entire world is discussing and setting its plans and strategies to counter extremism after the eruption of disturbances and violence in 2011 .



Therefore, preventing extremism in Lebanon isn't linked to the regional and neighboring conflicts and disturbances.



History books are full of information on the flow of events that transformed Lebanon from a knowledge state into the 21st century's Lebanon.



Society should be more concerned with the question, "How do we reaffirm the foundations that Lebanon was built upon?"



In her speech, Hariri stressed how Lebanon historically faced the implications of the bloody wars and overcame them through hope, knowledge, national commitment and belief in a culture of peace.



Lebanon's contribution to the global wealth of knowledge can be a core factor in changing the priorities and hopes of society.

...