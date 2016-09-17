Palestinians hand over suspects to ease Beddawi tension

Palestinian factions in the refugee camp of Beddawi Friday handed over two brothers wanted by the Army as 11 men were released, having been arrested a day earlier. Those released were among roughly 30 Palestinians arrested by the Army Thursday for their alleged involvement in armed clashes that took place in the camp Wednesday.



Residents of the Beddawi camp blocked the road leading to the camp's entrance early Friday, protesting what were described as "strict" Army measures.



It also added that Maj. Gen. Sobhi Abou al-Arab, head of the Palestinian National Security Forces, visited the camp to follow up on the incident.

...