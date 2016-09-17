Badreddine still front and center at STL

Even in death, Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine remains a central figure at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, his guilt a key part of the prosecution's case. Believed to be Hezbollah's top military commander in Syria, Badreddine was reportedly killed near the Damascus airport on May 13 .



The bulk of Friday's proceedings focused on Badreddine's school records.



The school records are also relevant as they show Badreddine signing his name as "Safi Badr" and "Safi Badreddine". Prosecutors allege he used a number of aliases in order to work undercover. The most important of these was the playboy Christian jeweler "Sami Issa," an identity Badreddine purportedly assumed in the months before the assassination.

...